Motorola has unexpectedly revealed almost everything about its upcoming Edge 70 Pro+ smartphone before its official launch. The device is set to debut in India on June 4, 2026, but the company has already published its specifications, images, and promotional materials on its website.

Motorola Reveals Key Details of Edge 70 Pro+ Ahead of Launch

The information appears to have been shared intentionally, as the product page remains live and accessible. Although the phone is listed as out of stock, visitors can still view all the key details about the device.

Premium Display and Strong Performance

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ comes with a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and HDR10+ content, while offering a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. Motorola has also partnered with Pantone to certify the display for accurate colors and realistic skin tones.

Powering the smartphone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor. The device includes up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It will run Android 16 out of the box, and Motorola has promised three years of major Android updates along with five years of security support.

Camera System Takes Center Stage

One of the biggest highlights of the Edge 70 Pro+ is its camera setup. The phone features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, which can also be used for macro photography.

For zoom shots, Motorola has included a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and support for up to 50x hybrid zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 50MP front-facing camera.

Large Battery in a Slim Design

The Edge 70 Pro+ packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Despite the large battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at just 7.34mm thick and weighs only 190 grams.

The device also offers strong durability with both IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Buyers will be able to choose from three Pantone-inspired color options: Zinfandel, Chicory Coffee, and Stormy Sea.

Pricing Remains the Biggest Question

While Motorola has revealed nearly every detail about the phone, pricing information is still unknown. The company has also not confirmed whether the Edge 70 Pro+ will be available in the United States.

For comparison, the standard Edge 70 is currently available in India for around $316 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Given the upgraded specifications and the Pro+ branding, the new model is expected to launch somewhere between $400 and $450 in India.

US pricing is even harder to predict. Since Motorola has recently increased prices for some of its entry-level smartphones in the American market, the Edge 70 Pro+ could arrive with a higher price tag than many consumers expect. Pricing and availability in Pakistan are not clear yet. However, we will update you when we get more information about it.

With its impressive display, versatile camera system, large battery, and premium design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ appears to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment. All eyes will now be on its official launch and final pricing details.