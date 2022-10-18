Motorola rollable phone- A failed Publicity Stunt

The video of the very first rollable phone came from LG which gave us a new concept that such devices can also be a reality. But that concept was well taken up by Samsung and Huawei and LG itself was not able to come up with a rollable device and even shut down its device manufacturing business later on. Now, Motorola has come up with a rollable device which is teased at Lenovo’s tech World 2022 event. Motorola rollable phone gives us a glimpse of a totally new device that rolls and is not folded unlike many other devices already present in the market.

However, this is what the company claimed but the story is another way around. The quick video demo showcased that with just a press of a button, the screen extended and retracted along with a moving wallpaper. However as I was expecting that the screen will roll like we are getting the concept for some years now, it was totally different.

It seemed it was just moving up and down and the wallpaper was also moving along doing justice and trying to make it look rollable device when it actually is not.

The video shows a glimpse of the front of the device and it seems that since it’s a Motorola rollable phone, the screen wraps around the phone. It rolls up (not actually), it goes up from the bottom edge toward the top. Many people would be shocked to see this kind of rollable device, but as far as we can judge from the prototype, it seems that the phone is operational since there is a battery and cellular indicator icon on the screen.

Coming to the display, it is a rolling display with having flexible OLED panel of 6.5-inch size when extended and it retracts down to around 4 inches. While the overall device looks just satisfactory since we do not have actual rollable devices in the market yet. Anyhow, even if this concept becomes reality, I bet it won’t be a game changer since it is just a device and not a rollable device as tagged.

Motorola is not providing any more details about the device right now so we cannot even guess when it will reach the market. We are not even sure whether it will reach the market or become successful. We can take the example of TCL who is teasing many commercial products but they have never become a reality.

Considering this design and publicity stunt, I guess it is better to settle for Motorola’s folding 2022 Razr if it launches for other markets other than China.

