Motorola Rollable Phones Motorola’s Next Big Step in Smartphones

The smartphone industry is evolving. The industry is transitioning from straight flat screens to curved foldable screens. In the curved foldable market a third market flexible screen is emerging i.e. rolling phones. Few companies had stepped forward into this new market but have not been very successful. LG was one of the companies that came close to launching a rollable device but met a premature death. OPPO company has also been trying its luck in this new market and has made a prototype of it, but no proper device has come forward yet. A rumor is going around about Motorola is also wanting to try their luck and expertise in this rollable market and release a Motorola Rollable Phones.

According to the reliable leaker Evan Blass, within the Motorola company the rollable phone is called the “Felix”. The Motorola rollable is more like the Razr, as it will roll-up vertically rather than horizontal. It has been seen on the prototypes that the rolled-up or unfurled device is more taller. It is smaller in size and can easily be kept in the pocket when its unrolled.

According to Mr. Blass, the rollable device is still at the very initial and early stages of its development. At this early point saying that Motorola rollable is soon to come to the market is way far-fetched, as till yet the company has not yet officially said anything. Evan Blass further adds that the work on the rollable device is still at the early stages as its initial software testing is still conducted on the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, as the company still do not have a hardware prototype.

For a fully functioning rollable device from Motorola to hit the market will at least take around a year or two or maybe more. There is also the possibility that the rollable after all the efforts never even make it to a prototype and get scraped in the early development.

The rollable technology is still in development and has not yet fully developed, that is the reason everyone is having trouble in releasing a “Rollable” device. At this point one can be optimistic that Motorola company may succeed where others are failing and be the first in launching a first Motorola Rollable Phones. Till a proper statement from the company, we will keep our fingers crossed.

