Motorola Edge Set To Launch This April

The company announced today that Motorola plans to make its biggest flagship phone Motorola Edge launch in years on April 22, 2020. The event will, of course, be taking place but virtually. The business reported today with a tweet the date and time and it is planned to follow up with specifics as the case draws nearer.

The premium Edge Plus phone has leaked quite widely, mainly because Motorola was initially supposed to launch it at the cancelled Mobile World Congress event back in February. This is a major event for Motorola, particularly considering that for the past few years it has concentrated more on mainstream, inexpensive smartphones rather than cutting edge flagship models.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

The Motorola Edge Plus is expected to feature a Snapdragon 865 cpu, 8 or 12GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. In addition to the 108-megapixel sensor found at the rear of the handset, two additional cameras are expected: a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto. A front-facing hole-punch webcam and a 3.5 mm headphone port. A cheaper Edge edition is also planned, which could have less powerful hardware and a main 64-megapixel sensor.