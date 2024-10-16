Motorola Teases Moto AI, Bringing Voice-Activated Tasks to Your Fingertips

At the Lenovo Tech World 2024 conference, Motorola announced exhilarating plans for the future of its smartphones, focusing on a new AI-powered suite called Moto AI. These upcoming features are built on Large Action Models (LAM). Moreover, they promise to make daily tasks easier by allowing users to interact with their phones through natural language commands. From ordering pizza to recalling important discussions, Motorola Moto AI aims to transform the way users interact with their devices.

What’s New in Motorola Moto AI?

Motorola first introduced Moto AI at the Lenovo Tech World 2023. The assistant has evolved significantly since then. Earlier this year, the company launched the Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync—AI-powered tools for generating images and wallpapers. These features were specially designed for the Razr 2024 series. Currently, Motorola is taking things further, with numerous groundbreaking features set to roll out in an invite-only beta later this year.

Here’s a look at the most notable features coming to Motorola’s AI system:

Natural Language Task Automation: Moto AI will allow users to perform everyday tasks with just a voice command. Whether it’s ordering your favorite coffee or requesting a ride from Careem, Moto AI will handle the task seamlessly. You will simply speak, and the AI will take care of the rest—locating nearby services, placing the order, and notifying you when it’s ready. Catch Me Up: The Catch Me Up feature will be helpful for users who might miss out on notifications or important messages. It outlines your personal communications, saving you time from endlessly scrolling through texts and missed notifications. Pay Attention: This feature helps users remember specific details from past conversations. Moto AI will transcribe and summarize discussions. Moreover, it will make it easier to review important information without taking notes. Remember This: With just a voice command, users will be able to capture live moments or on-screen information. Moto AI will help to contextualize these moments, storing the details for easy recall later. This feature is quite similar to Google’s Pixel Screenshots app.

In addition to these exciting capabilities, Motorola hinted at even more updates coming shortly. The company plans to improve Moto AI to automate common routines like setting alarms and curating music playlists, making everyday life smoother for users.

Moto AI’s Vision for the Future

As Motorola continues to expand its AI system, the company is inviting beta testers to provide feedback on the Moto AI experience. This feedback will help enhance the tool, ensuring it evolves to meet user needs. The company hasn’t announced an official release date for the full rollout yet. However, Moto AI is set to be a game-changer for Motorola’s smartphone ecosystem.

Check Out: Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition To Make Its Debut On Oct 30 – PhoneWorld