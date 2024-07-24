Motorola Teases World’s Slimmest Military Grade Phone

Motorola is wrapping up to introduce the world’s slimmest military-grade phone, a feat that challenges the regular bulky design of rugged devices. Usually, rugged smartphones are built to withstand harsh conditions, but they often surrender style for durability. Motorola aims to change that narrative. That’s why the company is working on a sleek yet resilient device boasting MIL-STD-810 certification, ensuring it meets military-grade durability standards.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Could Be Upcoming Military-Grade Phone

The identity of this upcoming Motorola device remains a mystery. However, speculation points to the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. The latest leaks claim it could be the successor to the Edge 40 Neo, launched last September. Anticipated features include a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with either 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The smartphone will reportedly boast a 6.5-inch 120Hz pOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, providing vibrant visuals and robust protection. Photography enthusiasts will relish the triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens. For selfies, a 32 MP front snapper is expected. A substantial 4,310 mAh battery will power the smartphone, providing long-lasting usage.

Despite its rugged certifications, the phone maintains a slim profile. It measures just 8.1 mm in thickness and weighs 171 grams. There will be four attractive color options for this smartphone: Nautical Blue, Latte, Grisaille, and Poinciana.

Availability and Features

The slimmest Motorola military-grade smartphone will probably be available on Flipkart, offering protection against drops, vibrations, harsh temperatures, and humidity. There have been no official words regarding the exact name of the device yet. However, acquiring military-grade certification in such a slim form factor is an outstanding milestone for Motorola. Isn’t it?

The launch seems imminent as per the teaser. More details will surface soon, potentially confirming the rumors surrounding this innovative device. With the claim of combining conventional smartphone aesthetics with rugged durability, Motorola is set to grasp the attention of customers seeking a powerful yet stylish option. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in smartphone technology.

