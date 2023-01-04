Motorola ThinkPhone Teased Ahead Of CES 2023 Launch

Advertisement

Motorola has been working on a new smartphone dubbed ThinkPhone. The company is all set to launch this highly anticipated handset at the upcoming CES 2023 Launch. Recently, the company teased the Motorola ThinkPhone we’ve been hearing about for the past few months. The Lenovo-owned brand actually posted the ThinkPhone’s picture on Twitter with the caption “Business-grade upgrade.”

Everything We Know So Far Regarding Motorola ThinkPhone

The image posted by Motorola officially gives us a glimpse of the ThinkPhone’s design. It’s quite clear from the picture that the upcoming handset’s back panel flaunts a fiber design and boasts the “ThinkPhone by Motorola” text at the bottom right corner. In addition to that, ThinkPhone is tipped to have an aluminum frame, with the left-side frame showing a red-colored button. The recently shared picture doesn’t show us the front side of the ThinkPhone, however, thanks to previously leaked renders, here’s what the smartphone looks like:

According to rumors, the upcoming ThinkPhone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is Qualcomm’s latest processor. In addition to that, it is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The ThinkPhone is tipped to feature three cameras on the back including:

a 50-megapixel main sensor

a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor

a 2-megapixel depth sensor

For selfies, a 32-megapixel camera will be available inside the punch-hole on the display. Rumors claim that there will be 68W TurboPower fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging options. Let me tell you that the company hasn’t revealed any specs of the ThinkPhone officially yet, however, it’s expected to be unveiled at CES 2023, which kicks off on January 5.

