Motorola Unveils ThinkPhone 25: A Power-Packed Business Smartphone with Lenovo Integration

ThinkPhone 25 is the latest member of the Motorola family. It is a business-focused smartphone that builds on the success of last year’s ThinkPhone. The highly anticipated Motorola ThinkPhone 25 offers cutting-edge features while maintaining a sleek, professional design. The cherry on top is that it boasts deep integration with Lenovo PCs and Motorola tablets. It is one of the best options for corporate users as they can enjoy an ecosystem of productivity tools. For instance, automatic device sync, a shared keyboard and mouse experience, centralized notifications, and the ability to use the phone’s high-quality main camera as a webcam for video conferencing.

The ThinkPhone 25 offers Moto Device Manager. It is a comprehensive tool for IT departments that allows remote device management. No doubt, it is perfect for large enterprises needing control over their fleets of mobile devices. Security seems the top priority for Motorola. The company has promised 5 years of Android OS updates and security maintenance releases, extending support until 2029. Additionally, the phone boasts advanced corporate features like malware and phishing detection, along with added Wi-Fi security layers.

Motorola ThinkPhone 25 Boasts Cutting-Edge Specs with Lenovo Integration

The ThinkPhone 25 comes with a 6.36-inch pOLED display and a sharp 1220p resolution. Moreover, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience. The device is built tough with Gorilla Glass 7i protection, an IP-68 rating, and MIL-STD 810H certification. All these specs make it durable and stylish with its Carbon Black aramid fiber back and plastic frame. Under the hood, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 chipset powers the phone. Additionally, it comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, delivering plenty of power for multitasking and business apps.

Advanced Camera and Battery Features

On the camera front, the phone has a 50MP main shooter, featuring Sony’s LYTIA 700C sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS) for sharp photos even in challenging conditions. The main camera accompanies a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide camera for different shooting options. ThinkPhone 25 houses a 4,310 mAh battery with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging options.

Pricing and Availability

The ThinkPhone 25 will be available in Carbon Black color. Its price will start at €499/£450, making it a competitive option in the business smartphone market. It will be available in November. So, if you are seeking a high-performing, secure smartphone for business use, ThinkPhone 25 can be a good option.

Check Out: phoneworld.com.pk/motorola-g75-to-arrive-with-triple-camera-military-grade-durability-more/