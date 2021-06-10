Motorola Upgrades the Moto G Stylus 4G Version into 5G

The new Moto G Stylus 5G outstanding, budget-friendly phone, has been unveiled by Motorola officials. The new Snapdragon 480 5G processor with 5G Sub-6GHz connectivity and a greater 5000mAh battery comes, it has basically identical hardware to the 4G version. The price is set at $399 and will go on sale on June 14.

Also Read: Samsung Overhauls SmartThings app, adds a new interface

Motorola G Stylus 5G Specifications & Price:

Like its 4G version, the G Stylus 5G is equipped with a huge 1080p 6.8-inch screen, ready for your notes and doodles courtesy of a built-in stylus. The headphone jack is 3.5 mm and is fitted with a charging brick. The Stylus 5G is a bit larger and heavier than the 4G, although it’s around 4 grams heavier and 0.3 mm thicker than the 4G version.

The 11nm Snapdragon 678 has replaced with an 8nm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. Not only the chipset have a faster CPU, but it is also coupled with a more 6GB/256GB storage and RAM. The storage expansion memory card slot is still available. You will receive full Android 11 from the software box with over 2 years of upgrades.

The camera setup comes in a square shape, although the configuration is the same as previously. The fingerprint sensor is behind the Motorola logo right below the camera. The main 48MP camera has an ultra-wide 8MP unit, a macro 5MP, and a portrait sensor of 2MP. It is capable of video shooting 1080p 60FPS and 4K 30FPS. The selfie camera comes with a 16MP.

The battery capacity has been increased to 5,000 mAh (up from 4,000 mAh) but unfortunately, no fast charging support is offered. Only in a Cosmic Emerald color, Moto G Stylus 5G will be available for $399.

You may be also interested in: Mi 11 Takes Studio-grade Camera Features and Pro Performance to Pakistan



