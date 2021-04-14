Motorola’s Cost-effective Phone to come with Smooth display

If you are planning to buy a foldable device and your budget is less, there is no need to worry. Motorola is preparing an ultra-affordable phone with a smooth display so that most people are able to buy it. Named Moto G20, the device is expected to give strong competition to Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo as far as features and price are concerned.

Motorola’s Cost-effective Phone to come with a Smooth display

If we compare Moto G20 with Moto G Power (2021), no one will find the device impressive however as a standalone device the company has introduced one main feature that will be the center of attraction among users.

The company has incorporated silky-smooth 90Hz refresh rate technology for its 6.5″ display, having 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. Other than this, G20 has a giant 5,000mAh battery and a respectable 4 gigs of memory paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space.

The device has a headphone jack and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The quad-camera system has 48MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro shooter, borrowed from the Moto G10.

While all these features look quite good for an affordable device, the one feature that turns down the device is an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor from Spreadtrum. The predecessor G10 and G3O had Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 and 662 chipsets.

Some of the features are missing in it however since the features mentioned above are extracted from rumors and leaks and the company has not shared any final verdict over it, there might be few changes.

The G20 will be launched in Pakistan in the upcoming months; so let’s wait and watch.

