Motorola’s Exciting September: Two New Moto G Phones Unveiled with Impressive Specs

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Sep 1, 2023
Motorola, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, is set to launch two new smartphones: the Moto G54 5G and the Moto G84 5G. The company has announced that the Moto G84 5G will be launched on September 1, 2023, followed by the release of the Moto G54 5G on September 6, 2023. While both phones are initially rolling out in India, there’s the probability that the former will have a global release, especially in the US, as it was recently spotted in an FCC listing.

Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the two Motorola smartphones.

Motorola G54 (5G)

Specification Details
RAM 12GB
Internal Storage 256GB
Expandable Storage Up to 1TB microSD
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (Dimensity 930)
Display 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 20:9, 120Hz refresh
Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers
Battery 6,000mAh with TurboPower 30 fast charging
Charger 33W charger included
Connectivity NFC
Camera Setup – 50MP OIS primary camera (f/1.8)
– 8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 118° FOV)
– 16MP selfie camera (f/2.4)
Operating System Android 13 (with promised Android 14 update and three years of security updates)
Color Options Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue (colors may vary in the US)

Moto G84 5G

Specification Details
Processor Snapdragon 695 SoC (not yet spotted at FCC, but likely for the US market)
RAM 12GB
Internal Storage 256GB
Display 6.55-inch 10-bit FHD+ pOLED, 20:9, 120Hz refresh
Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
Battery 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging (charger included)
Connectivity NFC
Fingerprint Sensor In-display
Camera Setup – 50MP OIS primary camera (f/1.88, 1/1.5-inch sensor)
– 8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 118° FOV)
– 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45)
Operating System Android 13 (with promised Android 14 update and three years of security updates)
Color Options Marshmallow Blue, Midnight Blue, Viva Magenta

