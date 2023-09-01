Motorola’s Exciting September: Two New Moto G Phones Unveiled with Impressive Specs

Motorola, known for its budget-friendly smartphones, is set to launch two new smartphones: the Moto G54 5G and the Moto G84 5G. The company has announced that the Moto G84 5G will be launched on September 1, 2023, followed by the release of the Moto G54 5G on September 6, 2023. While both phones are initially rolling out in India, there’s the probability that the former will have a global release, especially in the US, as it was recently spotted in an FCC listing.

Now, let’s take a look at the detailed specifications of the two Motorola smartphones.

Motorola G54 (5G)

Specification Details RAM 12GB Internal Storage 256GB Expandable Storage Up to 1TB microSD Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 (Dimensity 930) Display 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 20:9, 120Hz refresh Audio 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers Battery 6,000mAh with TurboPower 30 fast charging Charger 33W charger included Connectivity NFC Camera Setup – 50MP OIS primary camera (f/1.8) – 8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2, 118° FOV) – 16MP selfie camera (f/2.4) Operating System Android 13 (with promised Android 14 update and three years of security updates) Color Options Mint Green, Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue (colors may vary in the US)