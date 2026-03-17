Motorway Police Launch Social Media Campaign Against Overloading, Overcharging and Reckless Driving

Pakistan’s National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a social media awareness campaign aimed at discouraging overloading, overcharging, and reckless driving by public transport operators on national highways and motorways. Officials say passengers can file complaints by calling the motorway police helpline 130 or by contacting the department through its official social media handle @NHMPOfficial.

The campaign, shared through the department’s official social media platforms, encourages passengers to play an active role in improving road safety by reporting violations they witness during travel.

According to the motorway police, passengers who encounter buses carrying more passengers than allowed, drivers engaging in dangerous driving behavior, or transport operators charging fares higher than official rates should immediately report the incident to authorities.

Visuals shared as part of the campaign show motorway police officers interacting with passengers and inspecting buses on highways. In one of the videos posted online, an officer boards a passenger bus and reminds commuters that reporting violations helps authorities take timely action and ensures safer travel for everyone.

Overloading and reckless driving have long been major safety concerns on Pakistan’s highways, often contributing to road accidents and endangering passengers. Overcharging by transport operators is another issue frequently reported by travelers, particularly during peak travel seasons.

By launching the campaign on social media, authorities hope to reach a wider audience and encourage commuters to actively participate in maintaining discipline on highways.

Officials say public cooperation is essential to improving road safety and ensuring that transport operators comply with regulations while providing safe and fair travel services to passengers.

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