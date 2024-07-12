Motorway Police to Launch E-Ticketing App for Fine Payments

According to the latest reports, the National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) is introducing a significant initiative to improve road safety and streamline the fine payment process for traffic violations. Inspector General Salman Chaudhry announced the upcoming launch of a new Motorway e-ticketing app on August 14th. This app aims to facilitate ticketing by issuing a single digital ticket for any traffic violation. With this new app, motorists can pay their fines quickly and conveniently. Moreover, it will eliminate the need for manual ticket handling and reduce the hassle of paying fines at designated locations. Currently, there have been no further details about what the Motorway e-ticketing app will offer.

Besides the e-ticketing app, Chaudhry underscored the NHMP’s success in enforcing truck weight restrictions. With a remarkable 98% compliance rate for axle load regulations, the possibility of accidents caused by overloaded vehicles on highways has remarkably decreased. These measures aim to enhance road safety and provide smoother travel for all motorists.

Dastak Doorstep Services: Government Documents Delivered to Your Home

The government of Punjab has also launched a citizen facilitation app called “Dastak Doorstep Services” on the Google Play Store. It is also marketed online as “Maryam ki Dastak.” This app offers an easy way to get government documents without visiting their offices.

The Dastak Doorstep Services app allows users to acquire different documents, including birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registrations. Users have to provide just the basics including passport photos, and their CNIC (national ID card). A government agent or a trusted helper will then visit their home to collect the necessary documents for a fee of Rs. 1,200. Once collected, the processing begins, and the documents are delivered back to the user at their doorsteps. Moreover, the processing time is just nine days.

This service simplifies the process of obtaining government documents and also creates earning opportunities. People can become “Dastak Facilitators” through a separate app and earn a commission by helping others get their documents. It is pertinent to mention that the program is currently limited to Lahore. However, it may expand to other cities in the coming future.