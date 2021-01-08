PITB Joins Hands with PIC for the Development of Centralized MIS

A MOU has been signed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) with Punjab Information Commission at Arfa Software Technology Park. PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and PIC Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah have signed the MOU on the behalf of their departments.

The new system namely Centralized Management Information System (CMIS) will automate the paper-based PIC processes and devise a web based portal. In the MOU signing ceremony, PITB DG IT-OPS Faisal Yousaf, PIC Registrar Qadeer Ahmad and other senior officials of the two organizations were present.

This new Centralized Management Information System (CMIS) will enhance the departmental capacity. Moreover, it will also provide a large number of confirmations against complaints and queries in a specific time period of resolution.

According to the Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, a technology-based solution will be devised in order to automate PIC processes. The new system will help to eliminate the labor-intensive components. It will maintain an updated and accurate electronic repository of information as well as will also comprise up-to-date records.

The system will be interlinked with the departments of government in order to enhance the work proficiency and response. Centralized Management Information System will help PIC to enhance its role across Punjab as well as monitor their performance. The government will take action against those who fail to comply. We hope that this new system will bring ease as well as improvement in the whole system.

