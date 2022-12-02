Mozilla Acquires Active Replica to Makes its Dream of Metaverse True

Mozilla has recently acquired Slack and now just after a few weeks, it announced that it has acquired Active Replica, a Canada-based startup for developing a “web-based metaverse.” Active Replica will assist Mozilla’s ongoing Hubs, VR chatroom services, and Open source projects.

Active Replica was founded in 2020 by Jacob Ervin and Valerian Denis with the goal to hold virtual events and meetings. Under this, the company sold venue designs, event planning, and live entertainment.

Mozilla SVP Imo Udom said that with an acquisition, the Active Replica team will work on personalized subscription tiers to improve the onboarding experience and has introduced new interaction capabilities in Hubs.

In a blog post Udom said:

“Together, we see this as a key opportunity to bring even more innovation and creativity to Hubs than we could alone. We will benefit from their unique experience and ability to create amazing experiences that help organizations use virtual spaces to drive impact. They will benefit from our scale, our talent, and our ability to help bring their innovations to the market faster.”

With Active Replica, Ervin and Denis sought to build a platform for virtual events and meetings built on top of Mozilla’s Hubs project. Active Replica sold virtual event packages that included venue design, event planning, live entertainment, and tech support.

“Mozilla has long advocated for a healthier internet and has been an inspiration to us in its dedication and contributions to the open web. By joining forces with the Mozilla Hubs team, we’re able to further expand on our mission and inspire a new generation of creators, connectors, and builders. company will continue to work with our existing customers, partners and community.”

Mozilla launched Hubs in 2018 which was pitched at that time as an experiment to read social experiences.

