Mozilla AI Window: A New Way to Use AI Inside Firefox

Mozilla is developing a new feature for Firefox called AI Window, an opt-in space that lets you chat with an AI assistant while you browse. With this tool, Mozilla wants to give users more control over how they use AI, instead of forcing AI features into the browsing experience. The company plans to offer AI Window as a separate option, next to the standard Firefox window and the Private Window. Both existing windows will continue to work as usual, with Private Window keeping its strong privacy protections.

Mozilla has not released the feature yet, but users who want early access can sign up through the company’s official blog. Early testers will also get a chance to share feedback and shape how AI Window evolves.

What Mozilla AI Window Aims to Do

Mozilla wants AI Window to serve as a helpful companion rather than a constant presence. You can open the AI Window only when you need it, which gives you more control and helps you avoid distractions. This approach differs from other browsers that place AI prompts directly in your main browsing area.

The tool will allow you to ask questions, get help with complex pages, summarize information, or look up related topics. Mozilla wants the feature to feel optional, safe, and respectful of your browsing habits.

Why Mozilla Is Entering the AI Browser Race

AI in web browsers has become one of the biggest trends in the tech industry. Almost every major browser now includes AI features, and each company is pushing to offer the most advanced integrated experience. Mozilla is joining this movement, but it wants to maintain its long-standing focus on user control and transparency.

Earlier this year, Mozilla introduced an AI feature for Firefox on iOS. Users can shake their iPhone while viewing a web page and receive an instant AI-generated summary. AI Window expands on that idea and brings deeper AI functionality to desktop users.

What Comes Next

Mozilla plans to continue refining AI Window in the coming months. The company wants to build a tool that supports users without reducing their privacy or forcing AI into every part of the browser. If AI Window launches successfully, Firefox users could gain a powerful option that enhances productivity without sacrificing choice.