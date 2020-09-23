Mozilla launches Firefox 81 along with new features that include audio and video control from your keyboard or headset, a new browser theme called Alpenglow, and credit card autofill.

Now users will be able to pause and play audio or video in Firefox right from their keyboard or headset. It is providing you the access to control your media when in another Firefox tab, another program, or even when your computer is locked.

Mozilla Announces the Availability of Firefox 81

With this release, Firefox introduces dark and light themes as well as the Alpenglow theme, a colourful appearance for buttons, menus, and windows. Update your Firefox themes under settings or preferences.

Fixes:

The update comes with some fixes for bugs such as language packs where the default language was reset to English after Firefox updates.

Browser native HTML5 audio/video controls received several important accessibility fixes:

Audio/video controls remain accessible to screen readers even when they are temporarily hidden visually.

Audio/video elapsed and total time are now accessible to screen readers where they weren’t previously.

Various unlabelled controls are now labelled making them identifiable to screen readers.

Screen readers no longer intrusively report progress information unless the user requests it.

Changes:

Users will soon find Picture-in-Picture more easily on all the videos they watch with new iconography.

The bookmarks toolbar is now automatically revealed once bookmarks are imported into Firefox, making it easier to find your most important websites.

We have expanded our supported file types – .xml, .svg, and .webp – so files you’ve downloaded can be opened right in Firefox.

( Mozilla Source Page)

Initially, the update is only available in the U.S and Canada only.

