In this era of hackers and malicious activities, it’s really important to save yourself from such traps. Companies also have a responsibility towards their users and should take precautionary measures to save their users from such defaulters. Mozilla in an effort to provide security to users has come up with a new feature, “Total Cookie Protection” that is enabled by default on Firefox 89.

Mozilla Enhances Security with Total Cookie Protection Feature

This feature restricts the browsers from sharing web cookies between websites, storing them in separate cookie jars which save users’ identities. Total Cookies protection was initially provided to users who had opted for the strict Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) mode on Firefox 86 in February. Keeping in view its advantages, Firefox has enables it for all users having Firefox 89.

How to get this new Security Option?

People do not need to do any specific thing to get this new option, all they need to do is to switch to a private browsing window to get Total Cookie Protection. Open the private browsing window by tapping on the Application Menu button >New Private Window option. You can also carry on the same procedure by pressing CTRL+ SHIFT + P on a Windows machine or CMD + SHIFT + P on a Mac computer for switching to a Private Browsing window.

While telling about the advantages of enabling Total Cookie Protection, Mozilla said:

Each website you visit in a Private Browsing window will be given a separate cookie jar where Firefox will keep cookies continued to that site only. Total Cookie Protection covers not just cookies but a variety of browser technologies that previously were able to be used for cross-site tracking.”

Traditionally, Web browsers allowed websites to share cookies which comprised users’ privacy.

