Mozilla Firefox 113 Is Now Available For Download

The highly anticipated Mozilla Firefox 113 is out. It is actually an open-source, cross-platform, and free web browser that is now available for download ahead of its official launch. It will launch on 9 May 2023 for those who prefer using the official binary packages. The all-new version has come with new features. Let’s dig into it.
Mozilla Firefox 113: What’s New?
- check the video duration
- rewind a video (also works using the left/right arrow keys)
- enable/disable subtitle
- enable the full-screen mode
Firefox 113 also introduces a revamped accessibility engine that vows to particularly improve the speed, stability, and responding ability of the web browser for those who use screen readers. Most importantly, the release has enabled the Awesome bar result menu to let you remove history results and ignore those sponsored “Firefox Suggest” results.
The update will also bring support for hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding by default. Last but not least, Firefox 113 additionally improves importing of bookmarks from Chrome-based browsers. They do this by introducing support for importing the favicons for bookmarks by default so you can remember them more easily after the import.
Reports claim that Mozilla plans to announce and promote the Firefox 113 release for those using OTA updates on May 9th, 2023. However, you can also download the official Firefox 113 binaries or the source package right from the site.
