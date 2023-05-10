Mozilla Firefox 113 Is Now Available For Download

The highly anticipated Mozilla Firefox 113 is out. It is actually an open-source, cross-platform, and free web browser that is now available for download ahead of its official launch. It will launch on 9 May 2023 for those who prefer using the official binary packages. The all-new version has come with new features. Let’s dig into it.

Mozilla Firefox 113: What’s New?

Firefox 113 is out as a worthy update to the previous release, Firefox 112. The new update is bringing improved support for AVIF images across the Web due to the implementation of support for animated AV1 images (AVIS). Firefox 113 also brings a more secure built-in password generator. It will also include special characters while generating passwords, a new locale for Tajik. In addition to that, the update has brought an enhanced Picture-in-Picture feature that lets you:

check the video duration

rewind a video (also works using the left/right arrow keys)

enable/disable subtitle

enable the full-screen mode

Firefox 113 also introduces a revamped accessibility engine that vows to particularly improve the speed, stability, and responding ability of the web browser for those who use screen readers. Most importantly, the release has enabled the Awesome bar result menu to let you remove history results and ignore those sponsored “Firefox Suggest” results.