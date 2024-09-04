Mozilla Firefox 130: New Features and Improvements

Mozilla Firefox 130, the latest version of the popular open-source web browser, is now available for download. This release brings a number of new features and improvements that enhance the user experience and make browsing the web more efficient and enjoyable.

One of the most notable new features in Firefox 130 is the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation. This is particularly useful for users who need to translate specific phrases or words within a webpage.

Another new feature is the default enabling of overscroll animations for scrollable areas on Linux. This provides a smoother and more visually appealing scrolling experience.

Firefox 130 also introduces a new Firefox Labs page in Settings, making it easier for users to try out experimental features in the browser. Firefox Labs currently includes features such as an AI chatbot, an auto-open on tab switch feature for Picture-in-Picture, support for Service Workers in the Debugger panel, and an address bar feature that shows results during IME (Input Method Editor) composition.

In addition to these new features, Firefox 130 includes a number of performance improvements and bug fixes. The browser is now faster and more responsive than ever before, making it a great choice for users who value speed and efficiency.

Overall, Firefox 130 is a significant update that brings a number of valuable new features and improvements to the popular web browser. If you’re a Firefox user, it’s definitely worth upgrading to the latest version to experience the benefits.