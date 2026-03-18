Mozilla Firefox is set to introduce a new feature that could improve online privacy for many users. With the release of version 149, Mozilla plans to include a free built-in VPN directly inside Firefox. This update later this month and is already creating interest among users who value secure browsing.

The new VPN will offer up to 50GB of free data every month. This is a generous limit compared to many other free VPN services, which often provide much smaller data allowances. However, users will need a Mozilla account to access the feature. Creating an account is free, but it may still feel like an extra step for some people.

Mozilla Firefox 149 Introduces Free Built-in VPN with 50GB Data

It is important to understand that this VPN is limited in scope. Unlike full VPN services that protect all internet activity on a device, Firefox’s VPN will only secure traffic within the browser itself. This means that apps and other programs outside the browser will not be protected. While this reduces its overall coverage, it still adds an extra layer of privacy for everyday browsing tasks.

Mozilla says the VPN is designed with user privacy in mind. It works by routing browser traffic through secure servers, which helps hide the user’s IP address and location. This can make it harder for websites and trackers to monitor online activity. In a time when concerns about digital privacy are growing, such features are becoming more valuable.

Free VPNs often raise questions about how they handle user data. Many free services have been criticized for collecting and selling personal information. Mozilla has tried to address these concerns by stating that its VPN follows strict privacy principles. The company has built a reputation as a privacy-focused organization, and it aims to maintain that trust with this new feature.

Mozilla already offers a paid VPN service in partnership with Mullvad. However, the free VPN in Firefox will use Mozilla’s own server network instead of Mullvad’s infrastructure. This suggests that the free version is designed as a separate offering, possibly to introduce users to VPN technology before encouraging them to upgrade to a paid plan.

The feature will first be available in selected countries, including the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It may expand to other regions later, depending on user response and technical factors.

This update comes at a time when Firefox is facing strong competition from other browsers like Google Chrome. Its market share has declined in recent years, and Mozilla is looking for ways to attract and retain users. Adding a free VPN could make Firefox more appealing, especially to those who prioritize privacy and security.

However, it remains to be seen whether this feature alone will be enough to reverse the browser’s declining popularity. Some users may find the limited scope of the VPN a drawback, while others may appreciate the added protection without needing to install extra tools.