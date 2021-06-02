Mozilla Firefox Come with New Design, More Floating Tabs for Easy Move

Mozilla introduced a Firefox new design on Tuesday, and an entirely new fresh look of tabs is one of the major amendments you might first notice.

Firefox tabs are now larger than the previous browser, and the focus point is the toolbar at the top of the browser in this change. However, in Chrome or Safari, the tab is attached directly to the toolbar.

Also Read: Facebook and partners connect with industry on urban connectivity solutions for an inclusive digital economy

Mozilla Firefox Come with New Design, More Floating Tabs for Easy Move

Check the below pic for a better understanding of the new tabs. You can check out the size and floaty tab in the image.

Mozilla says that this new detached design has been developed to encourage people to move their tabs effortlessly.

“We untied the browser tab so that you can move, change and pull tabs into a new window so that they are easier to find,” Mozilla said in a blog.

The new design of Firefox also has some other changes. To make it a bit less confused, Mozilla has cleaned up the toolbar. Which is a good improvement, but no more vertical space available in the new layout on the new tabs and toolbar. More streamlined menus are available from the updated browser, check all details in the video:

You may be also interested in: How to Play WhatsApp Voice Note at 1.5x/2x speed?



