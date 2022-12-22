Mozilla Is Officially Spinning Off Its Own Mastodon Server

Advertisement

Do you know what Mastodon is? Just like many others, it is free and open-source software for running self-hosted social networking services. So, if you are looking for an alternative to Twitter, it is probably one of the best options that pop up more frequently. The point worth mentioning here is that you will probably be faced with a confusing choice of which server to join. Mozilla wants to be the answer that’s why the maker of the firefox browser is starting its own Mastodon server.

Mozilla Joins bandwagon to have its own Mastodon server

The maker of the Firefox browser is officially starting its own Mastodon server joining the many servers currently available. Reports claim that it will be available for public testing early next year. Whenever it will be out, you’ll be able to sign up for an account on mozilla.social. Let me tell you that the page isn’t live yet, however, it’ll presumably be filled up with more info soon.

The good part about the Mastodon server is that you will still be able to follow other people even if they’re on other servers. If all your friends are on mastodon.social, or on other more specialized servers, and you still want to sign up for Mozilla’s, it will not be a problem at all. Mozilla isn’t the first tech company to tread water either, as Vivaldi has also recently released its own Mastodon server.

The company says that:

“It wants to contribute to the healthy and sustainable growth of a federated social space that doesn’t just operate but thrives on its own terms, independent of profit- and control-motivated tech firms.”

It must be a catch-all server just like most servers you can currently join on Mastodon, except this one will be backed by Mozilla. We will have to wait and see how Mozilla handles hosting a massive server because the company had issues with data privacy and partnerships with companies like Meta.

