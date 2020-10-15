



Mozilla has just rolled out Firefox 81.0.2 version that is available for various platforms. This new release has finally fixed an incompatibility issue with Twitter, due to the bug, most users were unable to open the twitter on Firefox. When users were trying to load the Twitter, they were only got to see a blank or error page on Firefox.

Mozilla Rolls out Firefox 81.0.2 to Fix Twitter Bugs

Mozilla called it a ‘known temporary issue,’ and it further said that the issue has been fixed in the latest release (version 81.0.2) and that users should update in order to fix it. The update has reportedly been rolled out to the stable channel for Android, Linux, macOS, and Windows.

A lot of users while opened the Twitter on Firefox saw the following message: “The site at twitter experienced a network protocol violation that cannot be repaired” error. “The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because an error in the data transmission was detected. Please contact the website owners to inform them of this problem.”

Firefox on its page noted that “Fixed an incompatibility with Twitter.com manifesting itself with the intermittent display of a network protocol violation error page:

If you want to update Firefox’s latest version on desktop, then You can do that by clicking on the menu, then Help, and select About Firefox. In this window, Firefox will check for updates and download them automatically. After that, you will need to restart Firefox then, to update the browser.

