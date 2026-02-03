Mozilla is taking a user-friendly approach to artificial intelligence by giving Firefox users more control over how much AI they want in their browser. Starting soon, Firefox will include a new option that allows people to completely turn off all AI features if they prefer a more traditional browsing experience.

The company has confirmed that an AI “kill switch” will first appear in Firefox Nightly builds. It will then be available to all users with the release of Firefox 148 on February 24. This new setting is designed for users who do not want AI tools running in their browser or who simply prefer to browse the web without automated assistance.

Mozilla Will Let Users Turn Off AI Features in Firefox – How to Do It?

Once the feature is live, users will be able to disable every AI function in Firefox with a single toggle. This is a clear contrast to many other browsers, which are rapidly adding AI features with little option to turn them off. Mozilla’s goal is to let users decide what works best for them, instead of forcing new tools on everyone.

Firefox already includes several AI-based features, and the new control system brings them all together in one place. When the AI block is enabled, it will turn off chatbots in the Firefox sidebar, as well as on-device tools like automatic web page translation. It will also disable features that group tabs intelligently, summarize key points in link previews, and add accessibility descriptions to images inside PDF files.

Another important change is that Firefox will stop showing AI-related prompts once the switch is turned off. This means users will no longer see pop-ups or reminders encouraging them to try AI chatbots or other smart tools. For people who find such prompts distracting, this change will be especially welcome.

At the same time, Mozilla understands that not everyone wants an all-or-nothing approach. Users will still be able to manage AI features individually if they prefer. For example, someone may want to keep translation tools active while disabling chatbots. Firefox allows this flexibility, and once a user sets their preferences, those settings will remain even after future browser updates.

Mozilla has also confirmed that users can turn individual AI features back on at any time. This makes it easy to experiment with AI tools without committing to them permanently. The company says it aims to keep AI optional, transparent, and respectful of user choice.

In November, the Mozilla Foundation also announced an upcoming AI Window, which will allow users to access selected AI chatbots and agents in a separate space. This feature is currently limited to a waitlist and is fully opt-in, meaning users must choose to use it.

At a time when AI is being added to nearly every digital product, Mozilla’s approach stands out. By offering a clear off switch and detailed controls, Firefox gives users freedom and choice. For those who want AI, it is available. For those who do not, Firefox finally offers a simple way to say no.