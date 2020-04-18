Mobile Phones Importers and Manufacturers Association (MPIMA) have asked the government of Pakistan to reduce the tax on Mobile phones and Tablets. The association has also claimed that they are in full support of Prime minister’s policy of Digital Pakistan. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown, people are putting more focus on e-learning and hence they are using tablets for e-education and e-health. So, MPIMA Ask Govt. to Reduce Tax on Tablets as well as on smartphones.

The association also suggest that the government should follow the international policy to increase the revenue growth of mobile phones. They also demand to decrease the tax on mobile phones and tablets as soon as possible. The association also claimed that they have contributed more than Rs. 40 Billion to the national

exchequer in the form of duties and taxes during last year.

MPIMA has written a letter to the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and to the Minister for Industries and Production. The letter contains proposals which can prove to be pivotal for achieving the Prime Minister vision and help in post corona digitalization. Here are the key points of the proposal

The government should assign the same HS Code to tablets as of mobile phones

The government should allow toll manufacturing in the country.

MPIMA said that toll manufacturing operation in Pakistan will bring R&D and millions of dollars’ investment in the country.

