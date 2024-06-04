MrBeast Becomes the Most Subscribed YouTube Channel

Lately, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has managed to surpass T-Series in terms of subscribers on YouTube. Indian famous music label T-Series previously held the record for the largest YouTube channel for five years. The 26-year-old MrBeast has made history on the platform by reaching 269 million subscribers.

To achieve this remarkable feat, around 800 videos have been uploaded on the YouTube channel of MrBeast. These include giving away private islands, being buried alive, and staging a real-life version of the Squid Game.

Mrbeast has already grown by three million subscribers since he beat the T series on Sunday. The YouTuber shared the news on the social media platform X. In a tweet, he said, “After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie.” Afterward, he also mentioned how his channel spiked in subscribers on June 1.

“Yesterday was the most subscribers we’ve ever gotten in a day,” with over 11 million people clicking the subscribe button in the 24-hour period. Moreover, he also shared a screenshot showing how his channel normally receives between six million and eight million subscribers each day.

