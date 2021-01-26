MS Excel online gets overhaul with new updates

In response to a company weblog set up, a whole host of updates and new options are arriving to MS Excel online. Opening workbooks, scrolling, and cell formatting are the critical performance improvements.

The updates are part of a broader initiative that Microsoft has to enhance the online user experience for Excel. In order to provide recommendations for enhancements or new functionality, the technology giant encourages individuals to visit UserVoice, or send reviews directly to the developers of the business using the related Office app.

“We are excited to announce the latest significant performance improvements in Excel for the web, with an uncompromised aim to provide our customers with the perfect, quick, and seamless user experience”, said Product supervisor at Microsoft.

Navigation and awareness adjustment in the Excel net app are other enhancements. Together with discover/search, go-to, page-up, and page-down, Microsoft has enhanced navigation actions and created better choices for cell modification and formatting.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more remote working, web-based programs have seen an increase in use. The performance enhancements recently announced by Microsoft for its Excel web app will definitely be accepted with this in mind.

All in all, the latest options can make it easier for Excel customers to operate more efficiently and, ideally, be extra productive.