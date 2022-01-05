Much-Anticipated Microsoft Teams Upgrade Plans Postpone

Well, everyone is familiar with Teams and what is its purpose. It is among the most authentic and best communication platforms. Teams are the competitor of Slack, which is a similar service that provides workplace chat and conferencing, as well as data storage and programs integration. What you don’t know is that Fluent Design is the design language of Microsoft Teams. But, Fluent design is being rolled out to Windows 11 and other applications over the year. Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, will have to be patient for a little longer. As its very own Fluent emoji update is late.

Microsoft Delayed Updates

The update was supposed to arrive in November 2021. However, it appears that emoji and other capabilities may be included in a major release for Microsoft Teams users sooner.

Its online cooperation platform will celebrate its fifth anniversary in 2022, with the epidemic accounting for a substantial portion of its 250 million members. With Microsoft still maintaining Skype, the new capabilities for Teams must differentiate themselves from being an excellent platform for organizations to become a vital one.

What are the New Features?

The Fluent design has indeed been extended to other Microsoft products, including Paint, Calendar, and many Microsoft apps, in addition to Windows 11 and Office 2022. However, Teams will begin to benefit from Fluent design this February, along with live call transcripts, improved meeting options, among other improvements that will be added to the program in 2022.

This year’s video filters, which allow you to alter your look before attending a conference call, too were pushed back from August to March. Several of these improvements should be valuable to many people, but it’s unclear whether or if some of them will be postponed further. It is because that’s how Fluent design will be completed for Teams in March.

