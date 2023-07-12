Much Anticipated Mozilla Thunderbird 115 Is Finally Here

Mozilla’s Thunderbird is actually an email client appreciated by many people. It has been getting a continuous stream of updates over the years. Earlier this year, the company gave us a sneak peek at its upcoming folder design changes, and we were quite anxious to see how Thunderbird would look and perform. Now, the time has finally come. Mozilla Thunderbird 115 SuperNova is finally here. Let’s dig into it.

What’s New In Mozilla Thunderbird 115?

For all those who don’t know, it’s a popular open-source email client for Linux. The redesign of Thunderbird was long-awaited and it has finally come with the most notable changes including:

Revamped Toolbar

Redesigned Inbox

Calendar Redesign

Improved Menu

Density Control

Thunderbird’s toolbar is named the ‘Dynamic Unified Toolbar’. It has all the repeatedly used options placed neatly.

The inbox has got a complete overhaul featuring a three-pane window design. There is now a new folder pane with a decluttered layout. Moreover, now you can also see new icons, an updated message list, and a more pleasing message display window.

The calendar now features a ‘mini-month’ layout. It comes with different improvements to the day/week/month grid, an updated color palette, and more modest changes.

The email client now features a keyboard-accessible menu that has been revamped for a faster and easier navigation experience. The old crowded look has now gone away. There are fewer submenus, unwavering global options, and a uniform look across the menu.

The updated menu also boasts new density controls. It will allow you to set the ideal density and font size settings for the whole application. It is a handy feature for multi-monitor setups, where text readability can be a significant concern over different screen resolutions.

Other Changes & Improvements Thunderbird 115 also features: Now Thunderbird 115 can open external .eml files in a tab

It can upload OpenPGP public keys to VKS and HKP keyservers

OAuth2 support for Fastmail

Auto-migration Feature for Office 365 accounts using password authentication to OAuth2

Address book cards Can support fax and phone number links

In order to get your hands on the latest Thunderbird release you can head to its official website. Moreover, you can also wait for the update to come via your package manager. The point worth mentioning here is that you will not be able to upgrade from Thunderbird 102. So, you need to complete a fresh installation or opt for Flatpak to get the latest version quickly.

