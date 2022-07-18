Multiversus Early Access To Beta Will Begin On July 19

Warner Bros. submerged its head in the franchise-crossover trough a few months back in order to start free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus.

What Is Multiversus??

MultiVersus is actually an upcoming free-to-play fighter that brings together characters from a wide range of Warner Bros properties into a Smash Bros-style game. It will include the Warner Bros icons such as Bugs Bunny, Batman, Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark, Scooby Doo’s Shaggy, and characters from Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and much more.

Multiversus Open Beta Release Date & Time

MultiVersus is all set to go official in a few days. The early access to the beta will begin on Tuesday, July 19 at 5 pm BST. The early access to Multiversus will be available for a week until the MutliVersus open beta begins on Tuesday, July 26.

The point worth mentioning here is that if you have taken part in the MultiVersus closed alpha test then you’ll have guaranteed access to the beta early access. So, you will be able to have early access by July 19. For that, you will receive a code in your email inbox. Using that code, the version of MultiVersus you used for the alpha previews will simply be upgraded to the open beta build. All those users who did not take part in WB Games will be given MultiVersus open beta codes during a Twitch stream.

The MultiVersus Twitter posted that:

“If you didn’t hear, you can get into Early Access with @Twitch Drops starting July 19! Just watch 1 hour of any MVS Stream with drops enabled!”

The free-to-play platform fighter, MultiVersus will have online modes including 1v1, team-based 2v2, and a 4-player. The best part is that it will come with story modes with a batshit insane plot that tries to make sense of why Wonder Woman has to team up with Velma to fight Taz Devil. It is expected to have seasonal updates, a battle pass, quests, and all the other banes of live service games. More characters are also expected to join you in Multiversus early access. The list has been jotted down below:

Batman

Superman

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn (DC)

Shaggy and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny and Tasmanian Devil a.k.a. Taz (Looney Tunes)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe and Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom & Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

An extraordinary original creature named Reindog

The release date of the full version has not been announced yet. Let’s see what comes next. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.