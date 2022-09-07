The CEO of Tesla Elon Musk had ambitious plans to transform Twitter when he planned to acquire the famous microblogging site in April. However, since then, Twitter has been charged with numerous phishing attempts. Now, recently, Elon Musk stated that “90% of [his] comments are bots” while providing a screenshot of numerous fake profiles of Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, responding to Musk. In this regard, the official Binance Twitter account answered, “Twitter please, I see enough of my boss already,” “Can you help so I don’t have to see him 99x more each day?”

Zhao soon entered the conversation, noting that while he is the real person below the tweet, 90% of Musk’s replies are in fact automated. Musk has pledged $44 billion to purchase Twitter at $54.20 a share, which has led to a lengthy and tumultuous acquisition process. Zhao supported Musk’s choice and contributed $500 million to the acquisition. In addition, crypto-focused venture capital firms Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz contributed $800 million and $400 million, respectively.

Musk vs Twitter: Tesla CEO Claims 90% of his Twitter Comments are Fake

According to a leaked Twitter staff Q&A session viewed by Vox, Musk intended to open-source the platform “so that people can review it, improve it, and perhaps find problems or prejudice.”

There were also ideas for an edit button and subscription options provided by Dogecoin. Musk and Twitter have been entangled in legal disputes since the acquisition, with Musk alleging that Twitter misled about the number of spam accounts on the network.

Musk even stated that the purchase “cannot proceed” until Twitter discloses this information. Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor tweeted on July 12 that the company would sue Elon Musk to hold him “responsible for his contractual duties.”

According to the complaint, Musk feels that Twitter duped him into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. The Tesla CEO responded in court by claiming Twitter “misrepresented” spam accounts and that the data contained “many, major misrepresentations or omissions that distort Twitter’s worth and induced the Musk Parties to agree to acquire the firm at an inflated price.”

