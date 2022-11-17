Musk Warns Twitter Employees to Work Long Hours or Leave

According to reports, Elon Musk has instructed Twitter employees to work “long hours with great intensity” or leave the firm. In an email to employees, the new owner of the social media company stated that workers must sign the pledge if they wish to remain. Mr. Musk stated that those who do not sign up will receive three months of severance compensation.

Musk Warns Users Twitter Employees to Work Long Hours or Leave

Furthermore, Elon Musk said,

This will need lengthy hours of intense labour. Only outstanding achievement will be sufficient for a passing mark.

Workers were instructed to click on a link if they wished to “be a part of the new Twitter.” After acquiring Twitter for $44 billion (£38.7 billion), Musk has already stated that half of its employees will be laid off.

Mr. Musk stated that he had “no option” but to implement the layoffs, as the firm was losing $4 million each day. He attributes a large decline in revenue to “activist groups lobbying advertising.” According to sources, the entrepreneur informed Twitter personnel last week that remote working will cease and “tough times” lie ahead.

Bloomberg stated that the owner of the social media company notified employees through email that they would be required to work at least 40 hours each week. Mr. Musk said that there was “no way to sugarcoat the truth” that Twitter’s advertising sales will be affected by the weakening global economy.

However, according to tech investor Sarah Kunst, the actual reason Twitter is experiencing troubles is that Mr. Musk’s acquisition of the firm has loaded it with debt. She stated that his behavior after the takeover has also prompted several advertisers to halt spending. She stated,

He is now attempting to cause anguish and uncertainty in the workforce.

