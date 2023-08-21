Musk’s “X” Rebranding: How It Affected Twitter’s App Downloads?

X (formerly Twitter) has been facing a decline since Elon Musk’s takeover. Recently, Twitter’s rebranding to X has also drawn severe criticism from the masses. The company’s hard-earned brand reputation built over the last 20 years has been disregarded, and this move is unsurprisingly reflected in decreased app downloads in Android and Apple stores.

What’s even more concerning is that searching for “X” doesn’t connect to Twitter anymore. Even the iconic blue color of Twitter is absent, which is replaced by a lackluster “X” icon and a bizarre tagline “Blaze your glory!”

This was revealed by an analyst Eric Seufert who said that:

My hypothesis is that, while the terminally online are entirely aware of Twitter’s rebrand to X, most consumers aren’t, and their searches for “Twitter” on platform stores surface ads and genuine search results that are in no way redolent of Twitter.

The statement implies that a number of people still aren’t even aware of the X rebrand. In such a situation, a search for “Twitter” would generate sponsored ads from competitors such as Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram. Moreover, the X logo with a black background seems uncomfortably similar to explicit websites, thus making it unlikely for users to tap on it.

Currently, Instagram’s Threads holds the 2nd position on the App Store’s list of top free downloads, while “X” lags far behind at #51. Simultaneously, on the Play Store, Threads ranks at #6, while “X” is much lower at #66. So, it’s pretty clear that Threads isn’t struggling to compete with Twitter. If it weren’t for the fact that the ‘mastermind’ behind this rebranding of the name is the company’s owner, such a move would have probably lead to employee dismissals.

