MWC 2020 has been Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Every year, people wait for the biggest phone show, Mobile World Congress to enjoy the latest technologies from all over the world. MWC 2020 was planned to be held from Feb 24 to Feb 27, 2020. However, from two days there were rumors that the board of director is discussing whether to cancel this event due to Coronavirus concerns. Sadly, today GSMA CEO has released a statement, announcing that the biggest event has been cancelled.

World’s Biggest Event MWC 2020 Cancelled

This decision is taken as many of the exhibitors, and big companies had pulled out of the show over the same health concerns. While showing the grief over the decision, GSMA CEO John Hoffman said that the Coronavirus outbreak has made it impossible to hold the event.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event. The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision. The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions. Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.”

Due to Coronavirus, 42,000 people have been infected out of which 1,000 have died. Most of the deaths and casualties are reported in China, but 25 more countries have also reported the cases. Initially, GSMA has asked the visitors to take disinfection measures and recommended them not to shake hands with anyone. The company even put a ban on visitors who were travelling from China.

Mobile World Congress 2020 has to feature the big Chinese tech giant including Huawei, LG, ZTE, OPPO, Vivo and many more. Many of the largest tech giants withdrew the show which leads GSMA to cancel the show.

