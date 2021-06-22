A number of big companies have dropped out of physical events during pandemics and Samsung is among them. It will not be having an in-person event or exhibiting any of its products, there will be a virtual event which start date has now been announced.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to host its virtual event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 on June 28. “At the event, Samsung will be showing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is going to give consumers even more options for improving their lifestyles,” claimed the company.

MWC 2021: Samsung Virtual Event is Coming on June 28

The virtual event of the Samsung Galaxy MWC is scheduled for 28 June 2021. The event will be broadcast live at 7:15 CET (10:15 pm, Pakistan) on YouTube and on the Official MWC website.

Samsung will present “the ever-growing Galaxy device ecosystem,” revealed in a press release on its Korean website. In addition, Samsung also said that it would unveil “its vision for the future of smartphones” on that day.

Although there are rumours that Samsung will not release a product in the event, Samsung may only give a glimpse of its new products before its Galaxy Unpacked event in August 2021.

Samsung upcoming products includes the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4, and Galaxy Buds 2, which are expected to release in second half of the year.

The poster shows a watch, a mobile phone, a tablet, a notebook or a foldable, and the security platform for Samsung Knox. We expect its announcements to highlight these categories of products in its virtual event.

