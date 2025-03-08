MWC25 welcomed 109,000 attendees for a week of AI, innovation and industry-defining debate

MWC25 Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, welcomed 109,000 attendees during a transformative week of industry-shaping launches and impactful collaboration, shining a spotlight on advanced mobile technology and AI.

In keynotes and across the stages and summits of MWC25, some of today’s most influential minds debated technology’s role in redefining society, business and culture, with its opportunities and challenges.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. said, “MWC is where industries meet, and this year’s event showed just how fast technology is reshaping the world around us. From AI-powered networks to the future of smart mobility, the discussions this week in Barcelona will set the tone for the year ahead. What happens at MWC doesn’t stay at MWC, it sparks real change. I can’t wait to see where this momentum takes us next, particularly as we head to MWC25 Shanghai in June this year.”

MWC25 Barcelona at a glance:

109,000 attendees from 205 countries and territories

More than 2,900 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners

Over 1,200 speakers and thought leaders, including 41% female speakers

The GSMA Ministerial Programme convened 188 delegations from 148 countries and 40 intergovernmental organisations, 66 ministers, and 111 heads of regulatory authorities

4YFN welcomed over 1,000 startups exhibitors, nearly 380 speakers and over 900 investors with collective funds totaling €60 billion

56% of attendees representing industries adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem

21% C-suite attendees; 50% director level and above

27% female attendees

Over 2,900 journalists and industry analysts from around the world

Close to half a million unique views of the keynotes and live sessions on the MWC Barcelona website, MWC app, Mobile World Live and media partners platforms and media outlets

Separately, Talent Arena organised by Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital) and co-located with MWC25 at Fira Montjuïc, welcomed more than 20,000 attendees with 53% senior professionals, and 47% students and young professionals.

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA said,

“I’ve attended every MWC since the early days and, with this being my last as Director General, I am incredibly proud of how it has evolved. The industry is embarking on a new era, and I’m profoundly grateful to have played a small role. Each MWC builds on the last, and this year was truly groundbreaking. As I hand the baton to Vivek Badrinath, I know the GSMA is uniquely positioned in this increasingly complex world to bring together policymakers, startups, and businesses to fuel private-public discourse on the topics that matter. All against a backdrop of market-moving announcements and inspired first tech – it is truly undeniable.”

MWC25 Barcelona kicks off the GSMA’s exciting lineup of global events for the year. This week, we announced the inaugural MWC25 Doha (25-26 November 2025), a milestone event in Qatar that will unite industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to advance the next generation of digital societies in the Middle East and beyond.

Our MWC series bring together industries, technologies, and communities to unlock the future’s potential, with the next edition, MWC25 Shanghai taking place 18-20 June 2025. We are excited to share that 4FYN will return to MWC Shanghai, and new for 2025, we are proud to present the co-location of IOTE at the show.

Vivek Badrinath will kick off this year’s GSMA M360 Series with his inaugural speech as Director General at M360 Eurasia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (21-22 May 2025), partnering with Host Sponsor Beeline Uzbekistan, a subsidiary of VEON and the Republic of Uzbekistan, followed by M360 LATAM in Mexico City (28-29 May 2025).

All keynote sessions will be available on-demand on the MWC25 Barcelona website, app, and Mobile World Live. News, updates, B-roll, and photography are available on the MWC25 Barcelona Press Zone.

MWC Barcelona will return next year, 2-5 March 2026 – see you at MWC26!

Also Read: GSMA Experts highlight major tech developments in 2024 and what they are expecting in 2025