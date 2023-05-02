Mysterious Balloon Detected over Hawaiian Airspace Raises Concerns of Security Threats in US

The United States military is tracking a mysterious balloon that was detected over Hawaiian airspace, according to sources familiar with the situation. This comes after a slew of events of a similar nature earlier this year that raised questions about potential threats to national security. Since late last week, the U.S. military has been tracking the aforementioned balloon, and according to officials, it is not transmitting or receiving any signals and poses no threat to national security or air traffic. The owner of the balloon is yet unknown, and it is said to be gliding slowly toward Mexico on its own. While talking to a media outlet, a defense spokesperson said,
The balloon did not transit directly over defense critical infrastructure or other U.S. Government sensitive sites, nor did it pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Based on these observations, the Secretary of Defense concurred with the recommendation of his military commanders that no action need be taken against the balloon.
Mysterious Balloon Detected over Hawaiian Airspace
The Pentagon started following a similar balloon that was discovered drifting above the United States in February of this year and the balloon was finally shot down off the coast of South Carolina. China claimed possession of the balloon at the time, although it denied having any plans to use it for espionage.
Later, a second balloon was found over Latin America and was also claimed by China. U.S. authorities revealed last month that the Chinese balloon that soared over the nation did, in fact, gather and send sensitive information back to China. Therefore, the discovery of the new balloon has sparked worries about possible espionage and threats to national security.
Check out? Huawei Global Analyst Summit focuses on ICT industry development, digital transformation, and future trends