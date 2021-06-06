As Realme is ready to release a bunch of smartphones, a new, unknown handset just appeared on TENAA. Unfortunately, the listing has been taken down immediately. But luckily, a renowned Weibo tipster has taken a screenshot and listed some of the specs of this mysterious Realme device.

A Mysterious Realme Device Surfaces on TENAA

According to the deleted listing report, the phone has appeared with a model number RMX3366. The upcoming phone is built around a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with HRR support. However, there is no word about its maximum refresh rate. Moving forward, we will see a 4,500 mAh battery fitted inside an 8mm chassis. The rest of the specs are still unknown.

The source from where we get this information also reveals that the phone will have either a Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 870.

Just recently, Realme C21Y has appeared on FCC with the model code RMX3261. As the series of both phones are the same. so we can say that RMX3366 could be a C-series phone.

Unfortunately, Realme has not revealed any information regarding it yet. Also, the phone has been taken down from the listing. So, it may possible, the company is planning to bring this model later in the market. We will get more information about it in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

