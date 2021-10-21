MyTM Won Supernova Pitch Competition at GITEX Future Stars

This is a proud moment for all of us since MyTM, has won the Supernova pitch competition in the creative economy category at GITEX Future Stars. The Supernova Challenge in partnership with GITEX Future Stars is held every year to give global startups a chance to grandstand their ideas, grab the world’s attention and win a bulk of cash from the prize pool of USD100,000.

While beating the UK competitor ‘Save my Wardrobe’ MyTM has become the first Pakistani startup to win the supernova Challenge Final held every year at GITEX since 2015. The company has competed with 700+ startups out of which 24 startups made it to the Final with MyTM being the only Pakistani company to win.

MyTM is a startup of National Incubation Center Islamabad which is funded by Ignite-National Technology Fund- Ministry of IT & Telecom. The company helps retail shops to work as business correspondents, providing commerce, banking, and financial services to the unbanked and underbanked population. It should also be mentioned here that MYTM is the first Islamic Fintech in Pakistan.

MyTM has made Pakistan proud by representing the country at the international level. Also, the efforts of Ignite and NIC should be appreciated who have nurtured the company and helped it compete by providing access to mentors and services.

Special congratulations to Zain Farooq (CEO) Jawad Mahmood (COO), Mirza Moaz (Financial analyst), and the team for this achievement. We Thankyou for making us proud.

