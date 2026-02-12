The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication deferred consideration of the Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (Government Bill) after members called for further consultations with coalition partners. Syed Amin ul Haq chaired the meeting.

NA Body Postpones Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026

During the session, a PPP MNA proposed that the bill be discussed with the party’s legislative committee in line with party directives before moving forward. A PML-N lawmaker supported the proposal, noting that the PPP, as a major ally of the government, should be taken on board to avoid any potential embarrassment during voting in parliament.

Following the discussion, the committee decided to defer the bill to allow for broader consultation.

The Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication briefed the committee that the rapid increase in electronic transactions has created a pressing need to strengthen authentication mechanisms and update the existing legal framework. He stated that institutions must be aligned to address the growing complexity of internet-based transactions. He further emphasized that legislative correction, clear direction, and a cohesive vision are required to keep pace with evolving digital systems.

The bill will be taken up again after consultations with stakeholders and coalition partners.