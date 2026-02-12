NA Committee Approves Telecom Reforms to Fast-Track Internet and Mobile Network Expansion

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology has approved the Pakistan Telecommunication Re-Organization (Amendment) Bill after conducting a clause-by-clause review, paving the way for faster expansion of internet and mobile networks across the country.

The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Aminul Haque. Following detailed deliberations, the committee endorsed the proposed amendments aimed at improving regulatory oversight and strengthening institutional governance within the telecom sector.

Under the amended bill, the process for granting right-of-way (RoW) for laying fiber optic cables has been simplified. Officials said the move is expected to remove bureaucratic hurdles and accelerate broadband infrastructure development, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The legislation also seeks to enhance government oversight of the telecom regulator and relevant public sector institutions to ensure more effective policy implementation and improved accountability.

Additionally, the board of the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) will be constituted under the framework applicable to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), a step aimed at reinforcing corporate governance standards.

Meanwhile, the committee deferred approval of the Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026. Review of the Ministry of IT’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was also postponed due to the ongoing session of the National Assembly.

The committee decided that PSDP projects would be taken up for detailed review in its next meeting.

