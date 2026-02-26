The National Assembly of Pakistan Standing Committee on Information Technology has deferred the Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026, giving the Ministry of IT more time for consultation and review.

The decision was taken during a committee meeting held in Islamabad on Thursday. Officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication informed lawmakers that the proposed amendments require further discussion with stakeholders before the legislation can move forward.

NA IT Committee Defers Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026 Again for Further Consultation

According to ministry representatives, additional consultation is necessary to address concerns and improve the draft. They told the committee that the bill should be deferred until the next meeting to allow more time for deliberation. The committee members accepted this request and agreed to postpone consideration of the bill.

The Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026 is intended to modernize Pakistan’s legal framework governing digital transactions. With rapid growth in e-commerce, online services, and digital payments, lawmakers believe that existing laws need updates to reflect current technological realities. The proposed amendments aim to strengthen legal clarity, improve regulatory oversight, and ensure better protection for businesses and consumers operating online.

However, committee members stressed that such reforms must be carefully reviewed. They highlighted the importance of building a broad consensus among stakeholders, including industry representatives, legal experts, and digital rights groups. Lawmakers emphasized that any changes to digital transaction laws should be transparent, practical, and aligned with the country’s expanding digital economy.

During the discussion, it was noted that the digital landscape is evolving quickly. New business models, online platforms, and payment systems are becoming more common across Pakistan. As a result, regulations must keep pace with innovation while maintaining safeguards against fraud, misuse, and cyber risks. Committee members agreed that rushing the bill without adequate consultation could create gaps or unintended consequences.

By deferring the legislation, the committee has given the Ministry of IT additional time to refine the draft and incorporate feedback. The ministry is expected to engage with relevant stakeholders and present a more comprehensive version of the amendments at the next session.

The move reflects a cautious approach by lawmakers toward digital policy reform. While there is recognition of the need to update electronic transaction laws, there is also a clear emphasis on ensuring that any new legal provisions are well-considered and broadly supported.

The Electronic Transactions (Amendment) Bill 2026 will now be taken up again in the committee’s upcoming meeting after further consultation and review. Until then, discussions between the ministry and stakeholders are expected to continue in order to strengthen the proposed legislation and ensure it meets the needs of Pakistan’s growing digital sector.