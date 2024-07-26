NA Panel Greenlights Telecom Appellate Tribunal Bill 2024

In a significant development, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has unanimously approved the Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill 2024. The basic goal of this pivotal legislation is to facilitate dispute resolution in the telecom sector. The bill was passed without amendments, highlighting broad support for improving Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Syed Amin Ul Haque chaired the committee and discussed the bill in detail. A representative from the Ministry of Law and Justice told the committee that the establishment of all tribunals falls under its jurisdiction. The appointment process for the tribunal Chairpersons starts with the Ministry of Law and Justice publishing an advertisement in newspapers. A Search Committee, led by a Grade 20 Officer, filters candidates based on particular criteria, shortlists them, and forwards their names to the Federal Council. The Law Minister heads this council. Moreover, it includes two Federal Secretaries who conduct interviews, and make recommendations to the Federal Cabinet. In the end, the federal cabinet appoints the Chairperson and tribunal members.

Telecom Appellate Tribunal Bill 2024 Paves the Way for Digital Governance

During the meeting, State Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja underscored the significance of digitizing governmental processes. The paperless environment aims to enhance efficiency across ministries. Despite the Prime Minister’s directives, the e-office system has faced several challenges in implementation. According to Shaza Khawaja, digital transformation should start from top officials and permeate all levels.

The committee underscored the need for a robust policy to ensure official correspondence. This involves developing secure systems to manage sensitive government communications effectively. Moreover, the National Information Technology Board (NITB) introduced the Apostille application. It is designed to simplify document processing for overseas employees. The committee ordered its launch within 15 days to handle these urgent needs.

Furthermore, the committee also called for collaboration between federal and provincial IT ministries to ensure wide policy implementation nationwide. Several concerns were raised about the absence of mobile data services in four districts of Baluchistan. The committee decided to involve the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to address this, declaring that internet access is a basic right.

The Telecom Appellate Tribunal Bill approval marks a noteworthy step towards modernizing Pakistan’s telecommunications framework. The meeting noticed active participation from MNAs and officials, reminiscing a concerted effort to push Pakistan’s digital transformation forward.