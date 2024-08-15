NA Panel Seeks Clarification On Social Media Disruption Across Pakistan

In a recent development, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on IT has called upon Hafiz Rehman, the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), to address concerns regarding the ongoing social media disruption across Pakistan. Sources claim that Amin ul Haq, who chairs the committee, also summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan to the committee’s meeting on August 21 at the Parliament House. This move comes as internet services remain down nationwide, greatly affecting communication and digital connectivity.

The Mystery Behind the Social Media Disruption Across Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention here that the cause of the internet disruption remains unidentified. However, the preliminary reports suggest that the issue is likely related to international traffic rather than problems within the local network. Despite this disruption, major Meta platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram continue to work. It signifies that the problem might be isolated to particular internet service providers or regions.

Previous reports claimed that a fault in the underground submarine cable was the potential cause of the widespread disruption. This fault reportedly affected internet service nationwide, impacting businesses and individuals who rely heavily on the internet for daily operations.

Earlier, the Pakistan government decided to implement a firewall across Internet Service Providers (ISPs) as a proactive measure to manage Internet and social media traffic. This decision came after the enactment of the Defamation Law 2024 by the Punjab government. The suggested firewall, equipped with deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, will allow the government to monitor data up to the seventh layer. Moreover, it will enable the filtering of social media data, identification and blocking of propaganda points, and restriction of access to forbidden content.

ISPs will reportedly install the firewall, with the government covering some of the associated costs. The firewall will block data at the IP level, ensuring that ISPs take essential measures to prevent access to illegal content as per their licensing agreement. The government’s move to control internet traffic through a firewall aims to improve national security and protect citizens from harmful content. However, it raises concerns about privacy and freedom of expression. Let’s wait and watch how these measures will be implemented and what impact they will have on the digital landscape of Pakistan.

