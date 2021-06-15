Yesterday, according to a report, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence was briefed over compliance from social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, etc to curb cybercrime in the country.

The meeting was chaired by MNA Amjad Khan. During the meeting, the secretary of interior told that around 94,000 complaints related to cybercrime were reported in Pakistan. “We are looking into every complaint and will not spare anyone,” the official said.

NA Standing Committee Briefed on Compliance From Social Media Platforms

While briefing the National Assembly’s standing committee, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) officials criticized the social media platforms that they show no interest in responding to their requests for action. According to a NACTA official,

Facebook even does not respond to our requests.

In addition to that, the NACTA official also showed concerns regarding the absence of data protection law and appealed to legislators to make a law in this regard.

During the meeting, the PTA officials said that they act according to orders of the FIA and till now they have blocked all major websites that were spreading obscenity and vulgarity in the country. The PTA official also said,

The complaints regarding blasphemy cases have also declined after effective measures.

Furthermore, the official also shared some data according to which TikTok responds to their 64 percent requests, following by 35 percent compliance from Twitter.

Moreover, in the meeting, the FIA official told the National Assembly’s standing committee on Defence that they are offering training to the officials, however, currently there are some impediments as they only have the option of online training. The official said,

Classroom and foreign training have been suspended owing to COVID-19, adding that online training has not yielded that much positive result.

