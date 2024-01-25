NAB Initiates Inquiry Against Individuals Employed in KPK Social Media Wing

Since Pakistan’s major political party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf was removed from the government, we have seen that NAB has called several of its political leaders and workers for inquiries on different matters. In yet another instance, a report says that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry of around 1,500 people employed by the Social Media Wing of the Information Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the tenure of PTI.

According to a statement from the NAB, 23 of these employees are currently facing a probe and appeared before the Bureau on Wednesday. Moreover, the statement says that the respective employees have been working as content developers in the social media wing of KP’s Information Department.

Apart from that, sources say that the said 1,500 individuals were employed in violation of the rules and regulations. Moreover, it added that these irregular appointments incurred PKR 280 million for the provincial exchequer in terms of salaries and perks within the social media wing.

