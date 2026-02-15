In a significant step toward improving transparency in the real estate sector, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a comprehensive online property layout plans system. The new digital platform allows the public to access approved layout plans of 1,026 housing societies across the country with just a single click.

The initiative was introduced on the instructions of NAB’s chairman and formally announced during a visit to the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD). Director General NAB Karachi Shakeel Ahmed Durrani and Director General NAB Islamabad/Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed Chauhan shared details of the system and its objectives with members of the building community.

NAB Launches Online System for Housing Society Layout Plans

According to officials, the platform has been developed to protect the rights of affectees and property buyers. In many cases, citizens invest their savings in plots or housing schemes but later face difficulties due to unclear approvals or missing documentation. By making approved layout plans publicly available online, NAB aims to reduce uncertainty and prevent fraud. Buyers can now verify whether a housing society is approved before making financial commitments.

The system is also designed to support builders and developers. Officials explained that simplifying procedures and providing easy access to official records will reduce unnecessary delays and legal confusion. The goal is to create a more business-friendly environment in which legitimate developers can operate without fear of harassment. By using technology, NAB hopes to bring greater clarity and fairness to the construction sector.

Director General Waqar Ahmed Chauhan described the digitisation initiative as a first of its kind in Pakistan’s history. He noted that complaints from buyers who paid for plots but did not receive proper files are especially common in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. To address these concerns, a special committee has been formed to review such cases and propose solutions. He added that NAB remains in regular contact with ABAD to understand industry challenges and respond through practical measures.

The newly launched system currently includes approved layout plans of more than a thousand housing societies nationwide. NAB officials said the database will continue to expand as more societies receive formal approval. Continuous updates will help ensure that the information remains accurate and reliable.

Director General NAB Karachi Shakeel Ahmed Durrani also highlighted the bureau’s broader anti-corruption efforts. He revealed that government land worth approximately Rs 1.5 trillion has been recovered at the provincial level. A strategic plan is now in place to recover additional assets valued at around Rs 10 trillion. He also established a joint task force comprising NAB and Sindh government officials to resolve land-related issues. The Chief Minister of Sindh has agreed to support this collaboration.

Durrani emphasized that discretionary powers in land allocation often lead to corruption. In response to concerns raised by the building community, he suggested that land should be disposed of through public auctions to ensure transparency. There is also a proposal under consideration to convert some recovered lands into public parks for community use.

Leaders of ABAD welcomed the new digital platform and praised NAB’s evolving approach. They said that stronger cooperation between regulators and developers can help restore investor confidence, particularly in Karachi. By introducing transparency and simplifying procedures, the online property layout system will improve trust, encourage investment, and support sustainable growth in Pakistan’s real estate sector.