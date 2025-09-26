The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken a major step towards digitalisation by introducing an online system to return recovered funds to victims of fraud.

In the past, NAB used to hand over pay orders to a limited number of victims at a time. This was a slow process that required people to physically visit NAB offices. Many victims faced delays and difficulties in getting back their money.

To address these issues, NAB has now introduced a digital method. Recovered money will be transferred directly into the victims’ bank accounts. This move aims to save time, reduce hassle, and make the process more transparent.

NAB Launches Online System to Return Recovered Funds to Fraud Victims

The system was launched at a ceremony presided over by NAB Chairman retired Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed. On this occasion, NAB made the first online transfers to the victims of the B4U fraud case.

According to the NAB press release, the Islamabad/Rawalpindi region successfully transferred Rs878.709 million to 5,008 victims in a single day. The NAB chief personally initiated the process by approving direct online payments.

The B4U fraud case dates back to February 2021, when complaints were filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and victims. After investigations, the accused admitted a liability of Rs 7.3 billion. NAB has so far recovered Rs3.7 billion, which is being distributed among 17,250 victims. The remaining amount will be disbursed once recovered.

Officials say this new digital initiative reflects NAB’s commitment to improving its services. It also shows the bureau’s focus on adopting modern methods to make the process easier for citizens.

For victims, the new system is a relief. They will no longer need to wait for months or travel to NAB offices. Instead, the recovered amounts will be sent directly to their accounts with just a few clicks.

This digital shift marks an important step in making accountability more efficient and citizen-friendly in Pakistan.