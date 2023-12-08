NAB Withdraws Probe against Former Chairman PTA Dr. Ismail & Others

In a recent breakthrough, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has finally closed its investigation against the former chairman of the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Dr. Syed Ismail Shah, and other senior PTA officials. According to media sources, a formal letter has been released by NAB to PTA, which declared the closure of the investigation against PTA officials in the case pertaining to the awarding of NGMS (Next Generation Mobile Service) to a local telecom company, Warid.

The Telecom Community has welcomed the NAB closure of investigation against PTA officials as they were based on malicious intentions and mainly responsible for declining investments in the sector for the past few years. Some experts consider the investigation the main reason for the delayed 5G in Pakistan.

In October 2018, NAB Chairman, Justice Retired Javed Iqbal, approved an investigation against Anusha Rahman, former Minister for Information Technology (IT), Ishaq Dar, former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, PTA chairman Syed Ismail Shah, and other senior management of PTA.

Competent People Face Trials: A Dilemma in Pakistan

While all the accused in the controversial investigation have a good reputation, Dr. Ismail Shah, who was the Chairman at PTA is a highly respected telecom professional renowned across Asia for his extensive expertise in mobile and internet technologies. His notable accomplishments include leading spectrum auctions, the subsequent launch of 3G/4G, and fostering substantial growth in one of the world’s most competitive and price-sensitive markets. His impactful contributions were also acknowledged by the GSMA through the Spectrum for Mobile Broadband Award in 2015. In addition to his role at PTA, Dr. Shah has played a pivotal role in international telecommunications organizations, such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council and the Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT), where he was elected as Vice-President of the General Assembly. Before assuming the role of PTA Chairman, Dr. S. Ismail Shah held a key technical management position in Pakistan’s Ministry of IT & Telecommunications as a Member Telecom.

While such people should be awarded national prestigious awards, as they made us proud on the international stage. However, unfortunately, the powerful authorities try to malign such people for their vicious vested interests.

Prospects for the IT & Telecom Industry:

With the withdrawal of the NAB investigation against Dr. Ismail Shah and other PTA officials, experts anticipate positive developments for Pakistan’s ICT industry through increased investments, fostering growth and innovation.

The withdrawal of the investigation could also pave the way for the much-anticipated decision on the introduction of 5G technology, as it gives the regulator and industry the much-needed confidence to make decisions without much fear. The overall sentiment may become one of optimism, with the potential for renewed confidence in the industry and a positive impact on the nation’s technological advancement.

